Mrs. Carole Ann Brumfield Newman, age 74 of Union Level, died Tuesday , August 11, 2020 at her residence. She was a Directory Assistance Operator for the former CP&L Telephone Co. and the widow of John Sterling Newman.
Carole Ann is survived by her step-daughter Michelle Crowder and husband Charles of South Hill, two grandchildren Anna Nicole Allman of South Hill and Elizabeth Sterling Crowder of Wilmington, NC ..She was predeceased by her three K-9 companions; FuFu, Abby and Gizmo. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Southside Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970 or Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department, 5972 Union Level Road, South Hill, VA 23970.
Funeral services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com.. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Newman family.
