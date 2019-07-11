Rena Elvira Jones Ogburn, daughter of the late Lillie Phillips Jones and John Jones, was born June 6, 1922 and departed this life July 4, 2019 at Sentara MeadowView Terrace in Clarksville, VA. Her mother, father, husband, two sisters, four brothers, four brothers-in-law, one son-in-law and a devoted friend preceded her in death.
Rena received her instructive education in Mecklenburg County Public Schools. At the age of eight, she was baptized and joined Amity Baptist Church. Rena began her service for the Lord as a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of the Senior Ushers, Missionary Circle, Youth Outreach Program, Kitchen Staff, and faithfully served as the Pastor’s Altar refreshment coordinator. Rena held various elected positions until her health began to fail.
In July 1940, she married the late John E. Ogburn, Sr. (“Bird-Eye”). Three children were born into this union: Catherine, John, and Teresa.
Rena’s work career began at John Groom Elementary School and continued for thirty-three school terms. She was one of the first female bus drivers in Mecklenburg County. Happiness for Rena was family, friends, cooking and yard work.
She leaves to cherish her lifetime memories one son, John E. Ogburn, Jr. (Christine); two daughters, Catherine Ogburn Dandridge and Teresa Ogburn-Evans; two granddaughters, Erika Ogburn Broadus (Derrick) and Renita Dandridge; two sisters, Marie Riddick and Lillie Walker; two sisters-in-law, Carrie Hudgins and Juanita Ogburn; one brother-in-law, George Johnson; one son-in-law, Russell Dandridge; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 8th at Amity Baptist Church. Burial followed in Westview Cemetery.
Services were entrusted to the staff of The Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, South Hill, Virginia 447-7158.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.