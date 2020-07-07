Mary Francis Vaughan Morgan Barnes, age 86 of Farmville, VA passed away on July 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in LaCrosse, VA on April 15, 1934. She worked as a seamstress with Amelia Dress Factory, and her hobbies included tending to her many flowers and plants, as well as quilting and sewing. Mary was a loving and devoted mother and wife who showed unconditional sacrifice for her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Mela Vaughan, two brothers, Pete and Boots Vaughan, sister, Virginia Phillips, first husband, John William Morgan, Sr., and stepdaughter Carol J. Morgan.
She is survived by her husband, Willie “B” Barnes, five sons & three daughters: John W. Morgan, Jr (Janet), Earl W. Morgan, Anita Morgan Noehren, Bobby D. Morgan (Linda), Patricia M. Watts (Larry), Kenneth B. Morgan (Jorine), Timothy Scott Morgan (Jackie), Donna L. Morgan; four stepsons & one stepdaughter: Ronnie Barnes (Linda), Charles Barnes (Wanda), Karen Birch (Lewis), Barry Lee Morgan (Shirley), William B. Morgan (Tan), 21 grandchildren & 31 great grandchildren, along with four sisters: Gilberta Haley (Charlie), Elizabeth Voight, Shirley Strickler (Lenny), and Ann Pernell.
The family cannot put into words our appreciation of her caregivers, Antionette Claiborne and Tammy James, for their loving comfort in her time of need.
Family and friend’s visitation will be held at Puckett Funeral Home of Farmville, VA, Tuesday July 7, 2020, between 6:00pm and 8:00pm, with a graveside service at 1:00pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Westview Cemetery (Farmville, VA). Memorial contributions may be made to Centra Hospice of Virginia.
