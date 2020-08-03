Perrin Ridout Taylor, born December 21, 1930 and the daughter of the late William James Ridout Sr. and Etta Dunn Ridout of Bracey, Virginia departed this life on August 1, 2020 at 89 years of age. She graduated from La Crosse High School and attended Virginia Intermont College. She is predeceased by her husband, William Herbert Taylor, and her brothers, William James Ridout, Jr. and Sterling P. Ridout. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Taylor (George) Bullard and Pamela Goode Taylor, Ph.D.. She is also survived by her grandson, Quinn Taylor Loggins. Perrin enjoyed careers as a floral designer at their family business, Lazy Acres, for many years and later loved traveling for the admissions department of Virginia Intermont College. She was a member of the South Hill Music Club, a past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star in South Hill and founded Bethel #63 of the International Order of Job's Daughters in South Hill. She also served as the first Honored Mother of the bethel. She brought dance training to South Hill for the first time in the early 1960s. She was a member of the DAR, The Colonial Dames and The Magna Carta Society. She loved singing in the church choir and most recently was a member of the La Crosse United Methodist Church choir. Gregarious, naturally beautiful and full of energy Perrin lived her life to the fullest enjoying world travel with her husband, Herbert, for many years. Herbert was her childhood sweetheart and their love was the focus of her life. As a mother, she was eager to give her girls every opportunity she could even traveling to Richmond twice a week for ballet classes and seeing Broadway musicals to learning to can at the cannery in La Crosse and riding the train alone with the security of cousins as the conductors.She will be remembered by her friends and her family as always wearing a smile, always ready to help and always appreciating the beauty of life. Her kindnesses were many and often invisible and her heart was loyal and true. She loved and she was loved deeply. Due to the family’s concern for everyone’s health and safety because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held on Wednesday August 5th at the Kingswood Cemetery in Bracey, VA. Family and friends wishing to view and sign the register book for Mrs. Taylor are welcome to come to the funeral home during regular business hours which are 9:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. Contributions in her memory can be made to any charity of your choice or in random acts of kindness. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Taylor family.
