Jean Prince Batman, age 72, of Dolphin, VA, passed away December 3, 2019. She is the daughter of the late William and Katherine Griffin. She is survived by her husband, James R. Batman; her five children, Oliver Batman and wife Charity, Ira Batman and wife Melissa, Joseph Batman, Russel Batman and wife Hollie Lockheart and AnnaRuth Batman Allen and husband Stan; her grandchildren, Nathan Batman, K.C. Batman, C.J. Batman, Layla Batman, Grant Lockheart, Claire Lockheart, Owen Lockheart, Rocky Batman and Miracle Batman; her sister, Katherine E. Anglin; her brothers, William Carlisle Griffin and wife Yvonne and Sam Grey Griffin and wife Sandra; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday at Reedy Creek Baptist Church, Freeman, VA with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service in the social hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Reedy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 17, Freeman, VA 23856. Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville will be handling the arrangements.
