Mrs. Ethel Spake Jones, age 88, of La Crosse, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence. She was a retired employee of the former Burlington Industries of South Hill and the widow of Vernon Leroy Jones.
Ethel is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by Will and Kate Spake, Clarence Spake, Robert Spake, Len Spake, Peter Spake, William R. (Peter) Spake, Claude Spake, Neva Schofield, Dorothy Baird Margaret Lenhart and Shirley Acree.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends may visit and register at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home during normal operating hours of 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. daily. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Southside Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 546, South Hill, Va. 23970 or the Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5223 Blackridge Rd., La Crosse, VA 23950. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Jones family.
