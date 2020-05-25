Mr. Raleigh Thomas “Jack” Powell, age 73 of LaCrosse, died Thursday, May 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine Powell of the home; two sons, David Thomas Powell (Nichole) of LaCrosse and Benjamin Ashton Powell of Raleigh; one daughter, Sara Elizabeth Powell Hazlewood (Jason) of South Hill; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Powell, Kailey Toone, Caleigh, Evan, and Hannah Hazlewood; two sisters, Frances Spence (Darrell) of Lawrenceville and Barbara Green (Donald) of Alberta and his mother-in-law, Evelyn Webb.
Mr. Powell retired after 45 years with the Virginia Department of Transportation and was a member of Sardis United Methodist Church. Jack loved the outdoors where he enjoyed the sport of hunting, gardening and spending time with family and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm Sunday, May 24, 2020 by Rev Bob Dowling at Sardis United Methodist Church Cemetery. In compliance with Gov. Northam’s Executive Order, we ask that social distancing be maintained. The family requests memorial considerations in his memory be made to Sardis United Methodist Church, c/o Karen King, 3156 Marengo Rd., LaCrosse, VA 23950. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfh.com. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Powell family.
