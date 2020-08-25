Deacon Wilbert Lee Thompson, son of the late Earnest and Rena Thompson, was born September 24, 1941 in Mecklenburg County, VA. He departed this life on August 19, 2020 at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital South Boston, VA.
Wilbert had four siblings who preceded him in death: Charlie Thompson, Ruth Willis, Ella Ross and James Thompson.
He was a member of Pleasant Hill RZUA Church in La Crosse, VA, active with the Trustee Board, Deacon Board, and President of the Senior Choir. He lived a life devoted to praising God through song. Not only did he read the word, he was a living example of it.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving and devoted wife of 55 years: Vivian Thompson; two sons: Steven Thompson and Darren Thompson; one daughter, Sharon Thompson; two grandchildren: Sidney Thompson and J’Mirah Simmons; one brother: Walter Thompson; four sisters: Rosa Thompson, Minnie Thompson, Eunice Logan and Deloris (Milton) Langhorne; one brother-in-law: Joshua Willis; seven sisters-in-law, Debbie Thompson, Barbara Reese, Mary Thomas, Doris Thomas and Doris Wilson, Jean Shipman and Robbie Rogers; two aunts, Nannie Thompson and Malinda Boyd; one uncle, Willie (Gladys) Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020. Services were entrusted to Oris P. Jones Funeral Est., South Hill, VA.
