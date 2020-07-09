Mrs. Frances Elaine Echols, age 77, of South Hill, died on Thursday July 9, 2020 in her home. She was a retired employee of South Hill Drug Company. Mrs. Echols is survived by her two daughters: Wendy Stephens of Hampton and Patricia Hines of South Hill; her son, Scott Hines of La Crosse and her three grandchildren. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Thursday July 16th at 11:00 A.M. in Crestview Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent through out website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Echols family.