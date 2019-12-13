Woofter, Betty Jean Orum, 88 of Lawrenceville, Virginia went to be with The Lord on December 12th, 2019. Betty was born in Sherrard, West Virginia and resided in the Moundsville area until 1970. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Woofter, her son, Vic Woofter, and son-in-law Denny Dohnal. She is survived by her daughters, Twila Brown, Eva Woofter, and Alecia Dohnal; sons, Steve Woofter (Monica) and Chris Woofter; daughter-in-law Kathy Woofter; sister Leah Kirchner (Bob); grandchildren Scott Woofter,Nicole Senger (Levi), Josh Clark (Mandy), Kelly Dohnal, Mark Dohnal, Todd Dohnal, Jake Davenport, Mason Davenport, Stephen Vassor, and Bryonna Woofter. Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and a kind friend to all who met her. She was a retired Registered Nurse and volunteered for VFW Auxiliary, 4-H, The Heart Association, Relay for Life, ArtBank, and various food banks and blood drives. Betty was an avid and faithful member of the Lawrenceville United Methodist Church. Betty had a strong desire to support the Virginia State Anatomical Program, which provides human donors for the education and research for doctors, nurses, and other health professionals. She was selfless to the end and donated her body for this purpose. A memorial service will be held on December 15th at 2 PM at the Lawrenceville United Methodist Church, 300 West Church Street, Lawrenceville, Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made to: Lawrenceville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2, Lawrenceville, VA 23868 or to a charity of your choice.
Most Popular
Articles
- Supervisors vote 'Yes' to Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution
- Michelle Ann Roberts Sasser
- Hemp production company connects with local farmers
- Bulldogs Looking for a Deep Playoff Run
- Local woman succumbs to injuries after crash
- Honeycutt named Southern Region Chair for VSBA
- Mrs. Carolyn Moody Black
- Mr. Wesley Grey Simmons
- Sisters turn hobby into business
- Joint Education Committee meets to discuss school bids
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.