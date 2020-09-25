Mrs. Gail Patricia Burton, age 72, of La Crosse, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at her residence. She was a Co-founder and Broker for SoVa Realty and the widow of Billy L. Burton. Gail is survived by two sons; Steve Burton of La Crosse and John Burton of Manassas, Va and a daughter Lynn Wilkinson (James) of Leasburg, NC , two brothers; Johnny Murray of Winchester and Howard Murray of Chesapeake and nine grandchildren. The date and time of the service is pending but will be posted on this site once determined. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, Octoday 4, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory, Interment will be in Canaan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions to the Southside Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 546, South Hill, VA. 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Burton family.
