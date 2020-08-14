Mrs. Linda Diane Wray King, age 66 of Brodnax, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. She is survived by her children, Melanie Hawthorne Clary (Scott) of Alberta, Chad Holland Hawthorne (Amanda) of Blackstone and Angela Marie Carter (James) of Harrisonburg. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Justin & Jordan Clary, Eve & Eleanor Carter, Seth & Abigail Kindall and Joshua Hawthorne along with her siblings, Aubrey Wray of High Point, NC, Ruby Daniel of Alberta, Alice Whitson of Richmond, and Barbara Hedrick of Goldsboro, NC. Mrs. King was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Lacy Wray and Mary Jones Wray and siblings, Jerry Wray, Clifton Wray, Johnny Wray, Margaret Clary and Edith Samford.
Mrs. King spent the majority of her career in the healthcare industry, but her most treasured thing in life was her family. She adored each and every one and especially cherished her time with her grandchildren. She was characterized as a “straight shooter” and one that also was full of humor.
A celebration of her life will be conducted by Rev. Cameron Bailey at 1pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Home. The family requests memorial considerations be made to Lake Country SPCA, P O Box 14, Clarksville, VA 23927. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the King family.
