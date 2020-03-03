Mr. Christopher Adam Thrift 40 of Warrenton, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, February 28, 2020 in Maria Parham Health in Henderson, NC. He was retired from Novozymes of North America where he had served as head of security. Adam was a graduate of Park View High School and attended Southside Virginia Community College and graduated from Vance Granville Community College.
Mr. Thrift was a former member of the Southside Rescue Squad and had also been employed as a paramedic with the Vance County Fire Department. He served his country in the United States Coast Guard as a Gunners Mate Second Class with a specialization in Small Arms.
He was preceeded in death by his mother, Louise Limer Woltz, his maternal grandfather Thomas O. Limer, his paternal grandmother, Nancy W. Leonard and an uncle, Tommy Limer.
Adam is survived by his wife Stephanie and daughter, Molly, his father, Gregory Wilson Thrift (Wendy), his maternal grandmother, Victoria Limer and two brothers; David Justice and Jerry Justice (Lauren). Also surviving are three sisters; Sarah Thompson (Ryann), Megan Woltz (Rob McCann) and Rebecca Woltz. He is also survived by six nieces and nephews Brooklyn, Josh, Jesse, Jasmine, Hailey and Austin and by special friends, Eric Bollman and Matt and Brandi Ostergard and his beloved cat Pinky.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 3rd at 2 PM at Warrenton Baptist Church in Warrenton, NC. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Warrenton Baptist Church or to the National Rifle Association.
Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com
