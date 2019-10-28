Mrs. Katherleen Williams Harrell, age 75, of La Crosse, died Sunday October 27, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was a retired manager for Pilot Oil. Mrs. Harrell is survived by her husband, Robert A. Harrell of La Crosse; her daughter, Shelia R. Barker of South Hill; her son Robert “Randy” Clary of Amelia; her two brothers: Bobby Williams and Fenton Williams, both of South Hill; her four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday October 30th at 11:00 A.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at P.O. Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. Online condolences may be made through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harrell family.
