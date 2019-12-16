Isaiah Edward Williams was born on June 2, 1944 in Mecklenburg County, Virginia. He was the youngest of five children born to the late George L. Williams Sr. and Ellen Williams. His siblings are Caleb R. Williams (deceased), Catherine W. Harris, George L. Williams Jr. and Edmonia W. Brown.
Isaiah graduated from East End High School in Mecklenburg County and then married Carrie C. Jones. They settled in South Hill, and were blessed with four children–Anthony Tyrone (Linda), Wayne Clifford (Carletta), Vanessa Michelle (Christopher) and Bridgette Cassandra (Christopher); ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Isaiah served in Vietnam, and later worked as a civilian with the Department of Defense at both Fort Lee and Fort Pickett.
He accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized at Saint Matthews Episcopal Church (later combining into Trinity Episcopal) in South Hill, Virginia. He was a dedicated and active member. He later joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and was active in its service as well.
He leaves to cherish his memory a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Services were entrusted to the staff of the Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, South Hill, VA.
