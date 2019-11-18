Jean Rebecca Wray, age 73, of Lawrenceville, VA passed away November 17, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Edward and Emma Parrish. She is survived by her husband, Winfred Littleton Wray; her sisters, Virginia Myrick of Warfield, Elaine Wright of Lawrenceville, Nancy Ferguson of Vinton, VA and Joyce Campbell of Littleton, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church in Baskerville, VA with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 10228 Buggs Island Road, Baskerville, VA 23915.
