Bennie Burton Moore, age 72, of Gasburg, VA, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. A lifelong resident of Brunswick County, he was the son of the late Bennie Givens and Agnes Clary Moore. He was also preceded in death by a son, Bennie Burton “Buddy” Moore, Jr., a sister, Eleanor M. Bowman, and a brother, Willie G. Moore. He is survived by his children, Adam Moore and Christina Moore; grandchildren, Adam Moore, Jr. and Addison Moore; sisters, Julia M. Clary and Dorothy M. Melton; a brother, Tommy Moore; his best friend and caregiver, Kathy Wray, as well as his beloved pets, Frankie, Molly, Bella, and Lou Lou. Burton was a mechanic his entire life and the retired owner of Burton’s Repair Service in Gasburg, VA. He loved cooking, eating with his family and friends, cookouts, and fishing.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory, Lawrenceville, VA. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Hill Christian Church Cemetery, Gasburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Pleasant Hill Christian Church, P.O. Box 550, Gasburg, VA 23857.
Condolences may expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com
