Samuel Morgan departed this life on June 2020 at the age of 66.
He was a graduate of both Brunswick Senior High School and Saint Paul’s College in Lawrenceville, VA.
Samuel served in the United States Army until honorably discharged. He was employed at Brunswick Correctional Center for many years.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, VA where he was a deacon and member of the male chorus.
“Sam” loved people and the outdoors.
He is survived by his sister, Thelma Morgan and a host of relatives and friends to cherish his memory.
The family thanks the community for all acts of kindness.
