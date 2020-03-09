Paul George Carroll, Sr.

SEPTEMBER 2, 1926 – MARCH 7, 2020
Our beloved father, Paul, passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts to George F. Carroll and Grace Moore Carroll. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Alene Carroll, and his stepson, Claude Carpenter. He is survived by his three daughters, Joyce Buchanan (Barry) of Yorktown, VA, Patricia White, Houston, TX, Debbie Buckley, Missoula, MT, his son, Paul George Carroll, Jr., of Newport News, VA, and stepson, Timothy Carpenter (Nancy), Danville, VA. Additionally he is survived by 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 9 step grandchildren, and 26 step great grandchildren. Paul grew up in Washington, DC and attended Catholic schools in that area. He had great stories about his youth, particularly about his job as a paperboy for the Washington Post and his time as an altar boy at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the Asa Gray and The American Builder. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Medal, and WWII Victory Medal. After the war he returned to the Washington DC area and worked as an analyst for the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration until his retirement. Paul was an avid Redskins fan and a passionate golfer He was a member of the Twin Shields Golf Club in Dunkirk, MD, and after moving to Bracey, VA, the Tanglewood Shores Golf and Country Club. He was a life member of VFW Post #7166 of South Hill, VA and a member of the American Legion Post #0079, South Hill, VA. He will always be remembered by his family as a kind, fun-loving, man who could light up any family event with his wit and stories, and entertain us with song and dance routines. He leaves us with a legacy of love, laughter, and wonderful memories. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. Online condolence may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Carroll family.
