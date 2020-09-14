Mrs. Alfreda Bottoms Taylor

Mrs. Alfreda Bottoms Taylor, age 73, of Lawrenceville, died on Sunday September 13, 2020 in her home.  She was the recent widow of Larry Meade Taylor and a retired secretary for Brodnax Mills.  Mrs. Taylor is survived by her two sons:  Keith Wright and his wife Cyndi  of Midlothian and Robbie Wright of Mechanicsville;  her sister, Mabel Pulley and her husband Charlie of Brodnax; four grandchildren: Jacob, Ava, Catie and Kelsey; two great-grandchildren:  Zayden and McKenna; her nephew, Carl Pulley and his wife Anne; her great-niece, Tiffany Dotti and her husband Mike;  her great-nephew, Kyle Pulley and his wife Stephanie;  her great-great nephew Jeremy Bottoms;  her three Sister-in-laws: Elsie Taylor, Dale Whitby and Gay Taylor and her husband Billy    and many loving family and friends. Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Lizzie Bottoms.  A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Thursday September 17th at 11:00 A.M. in Crestview Memorial Park.  Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com.  Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Taylor family.  