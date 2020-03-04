Harry G. Parham, 79, of Blackstone, VA, formerly of LaCrosse, VA passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Faye Burns Parham; two sons, Tony Parham of Chase City, Robbie Parham (Crystal) of Roanoke Rapids, NC; three stepchildren, Sheila Quinn (Jon) of Petersburg, Lloyd Muse (Debbie) of Powhatan, Steven Muse (Michelle) of Chesterfield; 14 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy P. Thompson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M., Wednesday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, VA 23824. Chapel funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the funeral home with burial to follow in LaCrosse Cemetery, 6600 Marengo Rd.,
LaCrosse, VA 23950
