Mrs. Tsuyako Kamotsu “Sue” Reasor, age 90 and formerly of Brodnax, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Wayland Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Keysville. She was a civilian food service employee with the U. S. Navy and the widow of James Craft Reasor, Jr.
Mrs. Reasor was predeceased by her parents Esuke Komatsu and Kiku Yamoto ,two sisters; Ayame Okita and Miyoko Kawamoto and three brothers; Kazuo Komatsu, Sachio Komatsu and Megumi Komatsu.
She is survived by one sister, Ann Kamotsu of Honolulu, Hawaii.
A Graveside funeral service will be conducted Wednesday , March 18, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. in Crestview MemoriaL Park.
Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Reasor family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.