John Alvin “Billy” Townsend of South Hill, age 78, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born at home on July 18, 1941 in Darvills, Va to Richard Wesley and Essie Bowen Townsend. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. Most children automatically called him grandpa much to his delight. He was looking forward to meeting his first great-grandchild later this year. In addition to farming his whole life, Billy was an equipment operator for Vulcan Materials Company for fifty six years, retiring at the age of 76. Billy is survived by his wife of sixty years, Bettie Ann Leis Townsend, a daughter Brenda Ann Tanner of Greenville, SC, three sons: John A. Townsend, Jr and wife Beth of Dinwiddie Co.,VA, William Alan Townsend and wife Pam of Powhatan, VA and Wayne Anthony Townsend and wife Tammy of Brodnax, eight grandchildren, a brother Robert S. Townsend and wife Peggy of McKinney, VA, two sisters: Opal A. Dalton and husband James of Mechanicsville, VA and Gweneth T. Procise and husband Carlton of Wilsons, VA, two sisters-in-law: Arlene Townsend of Rawlings, VA and Betty Townsend of McKenney, VA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by four brothers: Franklin, Irvin, James Lee and Carlton Townsend, and a sister-in-law Gertrude Townsend.
A funeral service will be conducted Monday, February 10, 2020 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 114 N. Brunswick Ave, South Hill, VA or Southside Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory, South Hill, VA is serving the Townsend family.
