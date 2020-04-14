Mr. Sidney Eugene "Gene" Walker, age 72, of Brodnax, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. He was a retired employee for the Virginia Department of Corrections. Mr. Walker is survived by a daughter Stephanie W. Harrison of Como, NC, two sisters; Etta W. Morehouse of Emporia and Patsy W. Watson of Brodnax, two brothers; Cecil B. Walker of Lawrenceville and Obie W. Walker of Brodnax, two grandchildren; Gavin and Connor Harrison. He was predeceased by a grandson, a sister and a brother. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Crestview Memorial Park. Social distancing is encouraged. Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Walker family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mecklenburg Coronavirus cases makes big leap from 12 to 25
- Edwards charged with malicious wounding after Saturday shooting
- Confirmed Mecklenburg County COVID-19 cases rises to 16
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg nearly doubles overnight
- Southside Health District Investigating COVID-19 in an Assisted Living Facility
- John Eric Hutcheson
- COVID-19 cases forces Sentara Meadowview residents to move to South Boston Hospital
- Body found in burned Bracey home
- Update on COVID-19 situation at Sentara Meadowview Terrace in Clarksville
- Southside Health District Confirms its First COVID-19 Death
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.