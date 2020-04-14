Mr. Sidney Eugene "Gene" Walker

Mr. Sidney Eugene "Gene" Walker, age 72, of Brodnax, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. He was a retired employee for the Virginia Department of Corrections. Mr. Walker is survived by a daughter Stephanie W. Harrison of Como, NC, two sisters; Etta W. Morehouse of Emporia and Patsy W. Watson of Brodnax, two brothers; Cecil B. Walker of Lawrenceville and Obie W. Walker of Brodnax, two grandchildren; Gavin and Connor Harrison. He was predeceased by a grandson, a sister and a brother. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Crestview Memorial Park. Social distancing is encouraged. Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Walker family.