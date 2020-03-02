Mrs. Connie Marie Hoggard Moseley, age 76, of La Crosse left her earthly home peacefully on February 26, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.
She was born February 26, 1944 to Margaret and Wright Hoggard in Colerain, NC.
She is predeceased by her parents , her husband Albert Lee Moseley, Sr. and her daughter Amy.
She leaves behind three children, Teresa Gallagher, Albert Lee Moseley, Jr. and Kellie Pearce (Billy), three sisters; Cleo Bass, Edna Hoggard and Phyllis West, six grandchildren: Crickett Currin (Blake), Laura Thomas (Billy), Dustin Moseley, Mallory Gallagher (Kalib), Logan and Landon Pearce, five great grandchildren; Abigail, Elizabeth, Gabriel, Warren and Raegan, two nieces , a nephew and many cousins.
A Graveside funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 3:00 P.M. in La Crosse Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from, 6:00 to 8:00 P. M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shagging for a Cause/Mecklenburg Co. Cancer Association, P. O. Box 311, Chase City, Va. 23924. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder- Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Moseley family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.