Linda P. Reams, age 71, of Boydton, entered into rest on October 6, 2019 at Duke Hospital. Linda was born on December 29, 1947 in Columbia, TN. She loved her family dearly and loved studying her bible daily. Linda was a retired school teacher of 40 years, a member of UDC, and a member of Clarksville Baptist Church. She was a former member of Boydton Fire and Rescue Auxiliary, and a volunteer for many years at CMH-VCU Hospital. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Burton Pigg, of Columbia, TN, her husband, James Edward (Jimmy) Reams, and her sister, Mary Ann Ryan. Linda is survived by her loving, devoted daughter, which she leaves to cherish her memory, Cathy R. Clark, and husband Jeremy Clark, her very special grandson, Cameron Clark that she loved so dearly, sister in law, Joyce Reams Cox, niece, Tracy Cox Canon, and husband Timmy, nephews, Grady Cox, and wife Amanda, Andrew Cox, her great nieces and nephews. Linda leaves her lifetime honorary best friend, Wilma York and their special friendship of over 50 years. Funeral Services will be October 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Wood Funeral Service Chapel, with Rev. Greg Randall officiating. Interment will follow at Boydton Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service, and at all other times her home. Memorial contributions may be made to Mecklenburg County Cancer Society, P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA, 23924. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice, com
