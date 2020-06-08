Annie Hicks was born in 1920 to the late Robert and Lucy Jackson. She went home to be with the Lord on June 4, 2020. As one of ten children, she grew up on a farm in the La Crosse community. She was married to the late George Hicks.
Baptized at an early age, Annie was a longtime member of Amity Baptist Church and served faithfully in the Missionary, Senior Choir, and Deaconess ministries. A graduate of Mecklenburg County Training School, Annie was a homemaker and later worked for garment and quilting factories in the area. She enjoyed sewing and the many nice people with whom she worked.
Annie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and several siblings. Annie’s legacy continues in her children, Clyde and Loretta. She is also survived by two loving brothers and their wives (John and Dorothy Jackson, Namon and Cora Jackson) as well as treasured nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends.
The arrangements were entrusted to Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in memory of Deaconess Hicks to Amity Baptist Church, South Hill, VA or to Lake Country Area Agency on Aging in South Hill.
