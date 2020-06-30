Mrs. Lillian Crutchfield Reid, age 91, of La Crosse, died Friday , June 26, 2020 in the Hundley Center. She was a retired seamstress for the former La Crosse Sportswear and the widow of Alvin N. Reid.
Mrs. Reid is survived by two daughters; Mary R. Legge and husband Tim of La Crosse and Katherine R. Allen and husband James also of La Crosse, two sons; Leonard N. Reid PhD and wife Sherry of Watkinsville, GA and Charles N. Reid and wife Trudy of North Chesterfield, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a great grandchild.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Monday at 11:00 A.M. in Oakwood Cemetery in South Hill. Family and friends may visit and register for Lillian at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home during normal business hours between 9:00A.M. and 5:00 P.M. daily. The family ask for memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, P. O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216 or Prayers for Jase at 5859 Hayes Mill, Baskerville, VA 23915. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Reid family.
