Mrs. Iva Ashworth Puryear, age 90 of Baskerville, died Saturday, August 22, 2020. She is survived by her children, Worner Allen Puryear (Mary) of South Hill and Richard Burton Puryear (Kay) of Palmer Springs along with her sister, Agnes Bristow of Shacklefords, VA. Also surviving are grandchildren, Neal Puryear (Kristin), Bonnie Gee (John Robert) and Chris Parrott (Crystal) and great grandchildren, Greenlee Puryear, Conner Gee, Kaylee Parrott and Cameron Parrott. Mrs. Puryear was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Puryear and siblings, Charles Ashworth, Kenneth Ashworth, Bill Ashworth, JoAnne Robinson, Hazel Harris and Frances Smiley.
Mrs. Puryear was retired from Burlington Industries and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. She was a great homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family, spoiling grandchildren, canning, embroidery, spending time at church and studying her bible.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 1pm, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park. Family and friends are welcome to visit the funeral home during normal business hours to express their condolences or place them online at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Puryear family.
