Mr. Danny Clyde Cannon

Mr. Danny Clyde Cannon, age 67, of La Crosse, died Monday February 24, 2020.  He was the owner and operator of Cannon Construction.  Mr. Cannon is survived by his mother, Ruby R. Cannon of La Crosse; his sister, Wendy Tippette of Raleigh, NC;  his two daughters:  Ginger Cannon of Williamsburg and Terri Coker of South Hill;  his two step-daughters:  Stephanie Kuehl of Bracey and Shannon Pulley of South Hill and his five grandchildren:  Jackson, Cannon, Kaylee, Camdyn and Xander.  Mr. Cannon was preceded in death by his father, Morris M. Cannon; his sister, Joyce Hodges and his brother, Barry Cannon.  Services will be private.  Memorial contributions may be made to VCU Community Memorial Hospice at P.O. Box 90, South Hill, VA  23970.  Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com.  Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cannon family.