Mr. Danny Clyde Cannon, age 67, of La Crosse, died Monday February 24, 2020. He was the owner and operator of Cannon Construction. Mr. Cannon is survived by his mother, Ruby R. Cannon of La Crosse; his sister, Wendy Tippette of Raleigh, NC; his two daughters: Ginger Cannon of Williamsburg and Terri Coker of South Hill; his two step-daughters: Stephanie Kuehl of Bracey and Shannon Pulley of South Hill and his five grandchildren: Jackson, Cannon, Kaylee, Camdyn and Xander. Mr. Cannon was preceded in death by his father, Morris M. Cannon; his sister, Joyce Hodges and his brother, Barry Cannon. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to VCU Community Memorial Hospice at P.O. Box 90, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cannon family.
Most Popular
Articles
- School Board disagrees over Norm violations: Budget Projections, Innovative Grant programs, and Board recognitions
- Southside Community Service Board Announces Rapid Access
- Monday waterline maintenance will disrupt service for HWY 47 residents
- University of Virginia “CHoosE” A Capella Concert coming to Olive Branch
- School Board hears health plan options to lower inpatient costs
- South Hill offering Census Jobs
- Powell honored with Exemplary Black Educators Award
- Woman found dead in Tanglewood home
- School Board recognizes High School Seniors of the Month
- Mrs. Jacquelyn Heath "Jackie" Preston
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.