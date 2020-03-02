Mrs. Deloria Ann Baker Westbrook, age 77, of section W of Tanglewood Shores, La Crosse, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Henry Baker and Olivia Tripp Baker. She was a Supervisor for the Virginia Department of Taxation and Auditor for the Virginia Employment Commission. She is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years James William Westbrook, a son William Alan Westbrook and wife Ginger of La Crosse, a daughter Deloria Mae Westbrook Mallory and husband Wendell of Richmond, a brother Ralph Baker of Greenville, NC and a sister Nancy Hathaway also of Greenville, NC, two grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by one grandson. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:00 noon until 1:45 P.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home . Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home is serving the Westbrook family.
