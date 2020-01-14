Mr. John Calvin Mumford, age 70, of South Hill, died Sunday January 12, 2020 in his home. He was a retired truck driver for Southside Oil, an Army Veteran who served in Vietnam as a member of the 1st Cavalry and the 101st Airborne and a member of the VFW Post 7166 and American Legion Post 79 of South Hill. Mr. Mumford is survived by his wife, Thelma C. Mumford of South Hill; his daughter, Jenny Mae Mumford of Norfolk; two brothers: Jimmy Mumford and his wife Barbara of Ebony and Trent Mumford of Richmond; his sister, Mary Katherine Piland and her husband Ray of Windsor and his three nieces: Christy Jerding, Nicole Piland and Jessica Piland. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Sunday January 19th at 2:00 P.M. in Tabernacle Baptist Church with full American Legion Post 79 Military Honors. The family will receive friends following the service in the church social hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church at 1212 Chalk Level Road, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be made through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Mumford family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.