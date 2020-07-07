Mrs. Irma Hobgood Reese, age 92, of South Hill, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her residence. She was an Office Manager and Tax Preparer for H & R Block. She is survived by her husband of sixty years Ernest B. Reese, Sr, her daughter Debra R. Pearce and husband Bryant of South Hill and her son Bryant Reese and wife Kathy also of South Hill , three grandchildren Paige Reese Harrison and husband Andrew of Henrico, Kaitlin Ann Reese of Blacksburg and Samantha Lynn Pearce of Lynchburg. She was predeceased by a sister Lucille H. Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Mecklenburg Co. Cancer Association, MCCA, P. O. Box 311, Chase City, Va. 23924, Lake Country SPCA, 7577 Virginia Avenue Highway, Clarksville, Va. 23927 or VCU/CMH Hospice, P. O. Box 90, South Hill, VA. 23970. Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Reese family.
