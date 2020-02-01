Joan Carol Mayo, 79, entered her eternal home on January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jefferson Mayo, Sr.; three of her sisters, Joyce Marshall, Barbara Simpkins (Arthur) and Mary Moton; and her son, Thomas Jefferson Mayo, Jr. She is survived by her children Darren Cecil Hays (Marsha) and Valerie Joan Mayo; daughter-in-law, Deloris Mayo; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grand children; and a host of relatives and close friends. The family will receive family and friends on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4 to 7pm at Brown’s Funeral Service, Inc, 704 North Main Street, Lawrenceville, VA 23868. Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11am (viewing from 10am-11am) at Brunswick High School, 2171 Lawrenceville Plank Road, Lawrenceville, VA 23868, with the Rev. Terrence Walker, officiating; Bishop Curtis Shaird eulogizing. Interment in St. Thomas Episcopal Church Cemetery. Brown’s Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
