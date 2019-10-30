MRS. EVERLINE JONES ASHE, was born November 27, 1923 in Collier-Edgefield, SC to the late Estella and Charlie Green and rose up to take her seat in eternity on October 18, 2019 in Henrico, VA. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Ashe; her nurtured mother- Mary C. Macklin; two sisters- Mary Lou Boyd and Pauline Wilkins, and a brother- Jessie Williams Cousins.
Everline leaves to mourn two sons- John E. Jones, Jr. and Charles (Florence) Jones, Sr.; seven grandchildren- Charlene J. Fox; John E. (Traci) Jones, III; Tiffany Jones, Lolita J. Epps, Charles (Shemeka) Jones, Jr.; Miranda Tyler, and Tameka (Terrence) Brown; fourteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; devoted nieces and nephews- Olivia Macklin, Mary Sanjurjo, Albert Herman Boyd and William Lee Boyd, and a lifelong devoted friend- Carol Rice.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Holly Grove Baptist Church, 8767 Highway Nine-O-Three, Bracey, VA 23919. Time: 12:00 Noon. Rev. George Johnson officiating with burial following in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church from 11:00 AM until hour of service. The family is requested to assemble at the funeral home for the processional to the service by 11:00 AM on Saturday.
Mrs. Everline J. Ashe maybe viewed on Friday at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
FEGGINS FUNERAL HOME INC. IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
