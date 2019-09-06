Eddie Ross Hayes was born on February 1st, 1937 in Mecklenburg Co., South Hill, VA to the late Junius (Jack) Hayes and the late Mae Jessie Hayes. On September 5, 2019 Eddie Ross Hayes slipped into eternal rest.
Eddie was educated in the East End High School, South Hill, VA. He joined the United States Air Force in July 1957.
Eddie was employeed by the United States Post Office in Newark, NJ for 40 years, and also Saint Michael Hospital for 30 years.
Eddie enjoyed collecting and building model airplanes, he was a hugh collector of Star Wars memorabilia and the movies.
Eddie is survived by his wife Sherry Hayes of South Hill, - four sisters: Zelma Gough of Danville, Lori Medors, Diane Holden and Deborah Hayes and two brothers: Lawrence Hayes and Richard Hayes and other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Hayes would like to thank everyone for their prayers and acts of Kindness.
God Bless
