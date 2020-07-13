Pearl Marie Hargrove departed this life on July 1, 2020. Born July 3, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Mattie Pearl Baskerville Hargrove and Willard Hargrove, Sr. She attended the public schools of Mecklenburg County and was a member of First Baptist Church, La Crosse.
Pearl was employed for a number of years at Community Memorial Healthcenter where she worked in the Environmental Services and Food and Nutrition Departments.
She leaves to cherish precious memories: her children, Dorothy Williams and Jeremy Hargrove; one grandchild, Jayce Hargrove; her siblings, Willard, Jr., James, Dennis and Earl Hargrove; a sister-in-law, Tawanda Hargrove; a devoted companion, James “Junie” Gaines; a host of other relatives and friends, to include a devoted friend, Beatrice House.
Services were entrusted to the professional staff of Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, South Hill, VA. A private funeral service was held on July 9 and can be seen at www.orispjones.com.
