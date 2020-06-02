Mrs. Helen Coble Watson, age 90 of Salisbury (formerly of Greensboro and Burlington) passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at NOVANT-Presbyterian Main in Charlotte from stroke complications. She was born November 7, 1929 in Alamance County and was the daughter of the late Cyrus H. Coble and Mattie Sue Robertson Coble.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Buster Watson (Joanna) of Bumpass, VA and Dale Watson (Kathy) of China Grove, NC. She also leaves behind three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
A private Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home of China Grove is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Watson.
