Mr. Lawrence Montgomery Beck, age 84, of South Hill died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, VA. He was a Driver salesman for Mc Pherson Beverage Corporation and Sales Supervisor for Southside Distributing Company, both of South Hill, VA. He also worked for Pecht Distributors of Lawrenceville, VA. After retirement he worked part-time security for Brodnax Mills in Brodnax, VA. and a truck driver for B&E Transit Mix of South Hill, VA. His hobbies included bird hunting and fishing with his best friend, Vernon Barnette of Hopewell, VA. He loved his bird dogs, Beauty and Birdie and still spoke of them often. His current companion was Rudy, a faithful black Chihuahua. Mr. Beck is survived by his four daughters, Sheila B. Cassada (Victor) of South Hill, Sandra B. Luther (Junior) of Greensboro, NC, Lawrenceen B. Smith (Melvin) of LaCrosse, VA. and Sherry B. Tanner (Bobby) of South Hill, three grandchildren, Hailey Smith and Brooke and Holden Tanner. He was predeceased by his wife of sixty-three years, Seretha Ann Blanton Beck. He was also predeceased by seven brothers John Huel Beck, Jr, Charles Cecil Beck, Marvin Gerald Beck, James Robert Beck, William Carroll Beck, George Everette Beck, Rayburn Hart Beck and one sister Loretta Gwendolyn Beck. The family wishes to thank Mr. Beck's caretaker, Mary Duncan, for the loving and wonderful care she provided for their dad. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Crowder Hite Crews Funeral Home with interment in Canaan Church Cemetery in Brodnax, VA. The Family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Beck family.
