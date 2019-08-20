Gladys Rose Evans Jones, 86, went to her heavenly home on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Brantwood Nursing Home in Oxford. She was born in Boydton, Virginia to the late Robert Adolphus and Mamie Layne Evans. Gladys was also preceded in death by her husband, Miles Woodrow “Jake” Jones; grandchildren, Angel and Robert; and great grandchildren, Miranda and Austin.
Rev. Ben Riggleman will conduct services at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 18th at Zion United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Judy Stallings and husband, Jerry, Dale Jones and wife, Delores, Becky Martin and husband, Bobby, and Tina Riggleman and husband, Andy; grandchildren, Tracey, Amanda, Misty, Ashley, Brittany and Sierra; and her great grandchildren, Alexis, Timothy, Tayler, Tyler, Abigail, Chase, Johnathan, Braxton, Camden Jax.
The family received friends prior to the service on Sunday, from 1-2:00 pm at Zion United Methodist Church. Blaylock Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com
