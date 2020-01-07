Bernard Smith "Bernie" Barker

BARKER, Bernard Smith “Bernie”, 70, passed away on December 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born October 10, 1949 in Lunenburg County, Virginia, he attended Central of Lunenburg (Class of 1968) and graduated from Danville Community College 1970. He was an active member of Holly Ridge Christian Church in Mechanicsville, VA where he served as deacon and member of the Buildings and Grounds, Membership, and Worship committees. Bernard later attended Fairfield Presbyterian Church in Mechanicsville, VA before moving to Midlothian,VA. He made his ultimate home in Victoria, VA, where he served on the Board of Trustees for the Lunenburg Public Library and the board of the Lunenburg Country Club. These years in Victoria were spent alongside his wife Lynn, with whom he shared many dances, laughs, and adventures. One of six children, Bernard learned early on the value of diligence, teamwork, humility, self-discipline, and generosity; virtues that he would personify throughout his life. In high school, he balanced both academics and sports, especially on the baseball mound with a historic pitching performance in the 1967 District Championship final game, leading the Chargers to victory over Park View High School. Bernard was also loyal and persistent. He devoted 39 years of service to the VA DMV, beginning as an entry level employee and progressing to the Director of Facilities Services and Planning. He exhibited pride only in the accomplishments of others and helped facilitate their success through positivity and continued encouragement. This held true not only in his work for the DMV but also toward his friends and family. Bernard’s love for those around was obvious. Outside of work, Bernard was a mentor to the Boy Scout Troop 535 and participated in events with his son, Jason. Bernard will be remembered for his service to DMV, his active involvement in community, and his famously deep passion for all things related to University of Virginia sports. Bernard was predeceased by his parents, Aubrey Lee Barker and Virginia Smith Barker. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 12 years, Lynn Hurt Barker; son, Jason Christopher Barker; daughter, Erin Hurt Sapienza; son-in-law, Paul Sapienza; son, Joseph Edward Hurt, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Hurt and granddaughter, Mattie Windsor Hurt. His siblings include Jamie Barker; Claude Barker and wife, Jean; Dennis Barker and wife, Sandra; Imogene Bishop and husband, Tom, and Lovelene Clary. The family will receive friends at the home at all times. A service to honor Bernard will be held at Victoria Baptist Church, 1423 Eighth Street, Victoria, VA 23974 on Friday, January 10, 2020. Visitation will be at 12:00 noon with the service to follow at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Victoria Public Library, PO Box 1422, Victoria, Va. 23974 or the Lunenburg County Animal Shelter, Courthouse Square, Lunenburg, VA 23952
