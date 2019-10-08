Mr. Robert O. Biggs, age 73 of Bracey, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Linda C. Biggs, sister, Nancy Burns of Joplin, Missouri, two sons, Bradley (Wendy) of Villa Park, Illinois, and Brian (Rachel) of Folsom, California; four grandchildren, Erika, Patrick, Riley and Bobby. Mr. Biggs was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Glen and Gertrude Mickey Biggs.
Bob spent a career in the federal government, working as an analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency for 27 years after a 4-year stint in the United States Navy. He was a Little League baseball volunteer, avid fisherman, nature enthusiast and skilled woodworker. Born in St. Joseph, Missouri, Bob grew up in many states throughout the West as his father was a minister who frequently relocated. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Los Angeles in 1964. After his stint in the Navy, he earned a four-year degree from Cal State University-Los Angeles in 1972.
In retirement, Bob regularly sought new hobbies. He took photographs for the Ebony Volunteer Fire Department. He was a regular with the Lake Gaston Computer Club, explored Ham radio and took up golf while staying up on all the activities of his grandchildren. Bob was known for his loud socks and colorful and expressive collection of T-shirts with clever sayings.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, at Prospect United Methodist Church, 1974 Ebony Rd., Ebony. Memorial considerations may be made in his memory to the Ebony Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 34, Ebony, Va., 23845 or a church of your choice. Online condolences may be placed at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Biggs family.
