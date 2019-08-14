George Clary

Chief Master Sergeant USAF (retired) George Wesley Clary age 91 of Bracey, VA passed away August 6, 2019 in Richmond, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Jean Spicer Clary.   He is survived by: his three daughters Belinda Snow (Butch) of Colorado, Deborah Crowder (Lewis) USA, and Carla Owen (Cotton) of Bracey, VA , seven grandchildren Eric (Adina), Jeramy (Kari), Michael (Amy), Bryan (Jennifer), John, Taryn (Michael) and Hank, thirteen great-grandchildren Kendra, Kelsie, Isaac, Ethan, Alexia, Bella, Eli, Zac, Cameron, Elliott, Jackson, Quinn and Bailey, his brother Terrance Clary (Doris) of Virginia Beach, VA and their children Brenda, Howard, and Stella, numerous cousins and other family members. He was an Eagle Scout and Ranger with the Boy Scouts of America. He was a meteorologist in the United States Air Force and later worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigations.  A private graveside service will be held at Crestview Memorial Park in La Crosse, VA.  The Herbert L. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill, VA is serving the family.