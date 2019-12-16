Jessie Sadler Daniel, age 83, of Dolphin, VA passed away December 15, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Harvey and Swanee Sadler. Jessie was a lifelong member of Liberty Church, a life member of Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary (state, district and local), and a Brunswick Volunteer Rescue Squad Administrative Board member. Jessie retired from the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office after 36 years and then volunteered with the Hospice Support Group of Southside Virginia. Jessie loved her garden, word searches, cats, bus trips, cooking and helping others. She will be missed by so many. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Shelton “Jack” Daniel, Jr. and her brother, Wayne Sadler. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Strickland of Dolphin and Karen Williams and husband Gary of Glen Allen; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Strickland, Ryan Strickland (Gabi Whitten), Meredith Strickland, Kevin and David Williams; her sister-in-law, Frances Wright of Valentines; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; her BVRS Auxiliary sisters; her sitter, Delores Dickens; and her lifelong friend, Kitty Burge. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville with interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Church General Fund, c/o Jean Browder, 3827 Planters Rd., Lawrenceville, VA 23868; VAVRS, P. O. Box 279, Oilville, VA 23129; the Massey Cancer Research Center; or a charity of your choice.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local convenience stores raided for alleged illegal gaming machines
- Supervisors vote 'Yes' to Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution
- Hemp production company connects with local farmers
- Michelle Ann Roberts Sasser
- Local woman succumbs to injuries after crash
- Bulldogs Looking for a Deep Playoff Run
- Bob Britton Jones
- Mrs. Geraldine "Gerry" N. Nash
- Mr. Elbert Roger Higgins
- Mrs. Carolyn Moody Black
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.