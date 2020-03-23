Mr. Hugh Conrad “Butch” Binford, Jr., age 77, of South Hill, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his residence.
He was the Owner/operator of B & D Nursery and Wilson Brother’s Barbeque.
Butch is survived by his wife Phyllis T. Binford, a daughter Anita Binford Kincaid (Jim Yatch) of Kenbridge, two sons; Brad Binford (Stephanie Kuehl) of Bracey and Chris Whittemore (Jenny) of Union Level, two sisters; Carol Sue Pulley (Bobby Dale) of Colonial Heights and Sandra B. Ogburn of South Hill, six grandchildren; Russ Inge, Jake Binford, Madison Howle, Mason Whittemore, Tucker and Cooper Warren. He was predeceased by a son Hugh Conrad “Max” Binford III.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in Crestview Memorial Park. A visitation is not advised at this time, but family and friends may come by to view and sign the register at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home or the residence at 1311 Tanglewood Dr., South Hill, Va. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 114 N. Brunswick Ave., South Hill, VA or the Southside Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 546, South Hill, Va. 23970. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Binford family.
