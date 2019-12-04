Mrs. Beulah Mae Johnson, age 76, of Brodnax, died Tuesday December 3, 2019. She was a retired employee of Hopewell Sewing, a member of Sanford Memorial Baptist Church and the widow of Ernest Johnson, Jr. Mrs. Johnson is survived by her two sons: David Luckart of Rhododendren, Oregon and Melvin Luckart of Florida; her sister, Mary Ann Miller of Richmond; her granddaughter, Christy Luckart; her brother-in-law, Donald Johnson and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Saturday December 7th at 11:00 A.M. in the Johnson Family Cemetery in Brodnax. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Johnson family.
