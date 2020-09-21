WILLIAM HENRY SPIERS “Bill” (Age 91)
Bill was born in Norfolk, Virginia, lost his battle with metastatic cancer and entered into eternal peace September 7, 2020. An Army veteran was he, as well as a retired Federal Government employee. Bill was married to the former Janie Elizabeth Lyons, who preceded him in death and is survived by his daughter, Sherrie Spiers McReynolds (Byran), his two sons, Rodney Douglas Yancey (Valerie) and Daryl Armand Spiers, and one uncle, James Alvin Pettus, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the McGuire funeral home of Washington, D.C. Although services cannot physically be attended by the general public because of restrictions, mourners may virtually view the service by way of photographic visitation tribute beginning one (1) hour prior to the telecast-livestream memorial service at 11.00 a.m. through the funeral home’s website at www.McGuire-services.com. Internment at Arlington National Cemetery – date TBD
In lieu of flowers, the family requests in memory of William Henry Spiers, any donations can be made to St. Paul AME Church, 1333 Emerson Street N.W., Washington, D.C. 20011.
Please sign the family online guestbook at www.McGuire-Services.com.
