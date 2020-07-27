In Loving Memory of Christine Wells Tuten who died on July 24, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born in Lunenburg County Virginia to Margie Tucker Barber and Atlas Barber. She is preceded in death by her siblings Albert Barber, Allen Barber, Floyd Barber, Louise Barber Elliott, Gilbert Barber, Linwood (Red) Barber; husbands Charlie Wells and Charles Tuten and daughter Dean Steele Toombs.
Christine was both a floor manager at Burlington Mills and a farmer’s wife tending the family farm. She later became a beautician and businesswomen operating two shops, one in her home and the other in Boydton,Virginia in the building she purchased and renovated, also leasing office space to local professionals. She was the family’s matriarch and the mast to which they clung when navigating stormy waters. Christine is survived by five grandchildren: Deborah Steele of Hampton, VA; Randy Steele of Alberta, VA; Cheryl Steele of Charlotte, NC; Michael Steele of Belle Mead, NJ and Angela Steele of Charlotte, NC; ten great grandchildren: Brandon Steele, Tyler Steele, Emily Steele, Joshua Steele,Michael Steele, Amber Martin, Shauna Heath, Zach Steele, Madelyn Steele, Samantha Steele and nine great- great grandchildren. Christine was a tireless worker reluctantly retiring at the age of 92, a loyal friend, excellent baker, active in her community and church, an avid card player and loved to travel. She was deeply spiritual always giving the Lord credit for her strength and blessings.
Funeral services were held at 1pm, Friday July 24 at Farrar Funeral Home with interment in the Wells Family Cemetery in Union Level.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Alzheimer’s Association or your local SPCA, Food Bank, educational fund, or church. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Tuten family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.