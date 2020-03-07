Ella Yonker Wells, 88 of South Hill and Chase City, Virginia passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2020 with loving family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George W. Wells, Sr. , mother Carrie H. Smith, father Thomas R. Yonker, Sr, sisters Louise Bolling, Joyce Clary, and brothers Thomas Yonker, Jr and Grover Yonker, Sr.
She is survived by her four daughters, Deborah Mercer (Roger), Patricia Spain (Floyd), Myra Kirtner (David) and Mary “Libby” Wells. Her son, George “Bill” Wells, Jr. and her sister Selma “Onie” Lawson, ten grandchildren, Christle McGraw (Billy) Gwen Mayton (Tony), Tommy Mercer (Leigh), Kenny Lewis (Tammy), Kendele Underwood (Paul), Christy Wilson (Robert), George Wells, III (Catherina), Sandi Pearce, Stephanie Quinn (David), Michael Quinn (Hayley), and thirteen great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, her beloved fur child PeeWee and her great-grand fur baby, Ollie who lived with her.
The family is planning to honor her on Mother’s Day with a private celebration of life.
Please send donations to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in lieu of flowers.
