Troy H. Williams was born to Charles Plummer and Sarah Greene Starke Williams on January 19, 1939 in the very small town of Gasburg in Brunswick County, Virginia. His elementary school education years were in a three room school. Even as an elementary student he wanted to become a doctor. He graduated from Brunswick County High School at age 17, and became a student at Virginia Military Institute. VMI had an important role in helping develop and achieve his plans for medical school.
In 1960, he began Medical School, and in his third year bought a used Volkswagen – his first car. In 1964 he graduated and began an internship at Letterman Army Hospital in San Francisco. The bonus of his assignment was a friendship with John Wurster and he wife Pat, who are enjoying a wonderful friendship and are our neighbors in Temple.
Then on to Walter Reed for 4 years of Internal Medicine. He was one of 6 Fellows to fly to Warm Springs, Georgia when President Eisenhower had his heart attack. They returned to Walter Reed by train and monitored the president 24 hours a day behind a screen in his hospital bed on the train. It was one of his best experiences during his training.
Dr. Williams served a year in Vietnam at Chu Lai at an EVAC hospital. Upon his return, he was sent to Aurora, Co. for a fellowship in cardiology for the next 2 years. Then to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio as assistant chief of cardiology. Subsequently he was part of the team who followed President Johnson until his death. He always felt lucky to have been involved with the care of two presidents.
He and Mary met on Dec. 7, 1972 and married on Feb. 2, 1974 at the chapel on Ft. Sam Houston. In 1975 Troy returned to Fitzsimmons to continue the final years of his Army career. Their son Andrew was born Aug. 20, 1976 and the adventure continued. He accepted a position at Scott & White in Temple upon his retirement from the Army.
Troy was a man of many talents. He loved playing bridge, the Denver Broncos, expanding his interest in golf, history and traveling. Andrew was almost always along and they enjoyed many adventures as a family. He volunteered as an occasional Sunday school teacher for the Saints & Sinners Class. As they aged they turned to small group adventure travel, and made friends with many of the group. He will be missed by all who knew him.
